The Pittsburgh Pirates top pitching prospect had a really strong month of June. He will look to continue into July starting tonight. The Pittsburgh Pirates top pitching prospect, Quinn Priester shot up prospect rankings this past off-season. He went from a borderline top 100 prospect all the way to a consensus top 60 prospect. The 2019 first-round pick has put up solid, albeit unimpressive numbers considering his large jump in rankings. With that being said it is all about the projectability he possesses. The big right-hander already has a fastball that can consistently hit the upper 90s.