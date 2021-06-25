8 Tips to Become a Powerful Scarlet Guardian in Scarlet Nexus
Recruits, report for duty! We hope you're ready to go out into the field soon, because Scarlet Nexus releases today, June 25 for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One. In futuristic New Himuka, the world has entered a new era where psionic hormones in the human brain have granted a select number of people with extra-sensory powers. These people, known as psionics, are tasked with protecting the world for deranged mutants called the Others.