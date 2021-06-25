8 Tips to Become a Powerful Scarlet Guardian in Scarlet Nexus

Last on sale - Release date 25 Jun 2021. • SCARLET NEXUS (full game) • Additional Attachment "The Other" • SAS Plug-in Variations (3) In the far distant future, a psionic hormone was discovered in the human brain, granting people extra-sensory powers and changed the world as we knew it. As humanity entered this new era, deranged mutants known as Others began to descend from the sky with a hunger for human brains. Highly resistant to conventional attack methods, extreme measures needed to be taken to battle the overwhelming threat and preserve humanity. Those with acute extra-sensory abilities, known as psionics, were our only chance to fight the onslaught from above. Since then, psionics have been scouted for their talents and recruited to the Other Suppression Force (OSF), humanity’s last line of defense.