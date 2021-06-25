Love Island’s Laura Whitmore on how she prepares for a night out

While most eyes will be on the contestants as the new season of Love Island explodes onto our screens, host Laura Whitmore has been sharing her secrets on how she prepares for a night out.

And she reveals how, as a teenager, she tried to emulate famous rock chicks of the time. The presenter has honed her skills over the years based on the looks of musicians Avril Lavigne and Alanis Morissette, as well as Friends star Jennifer Aniston.

But Whitmore admitted her previous attempts to adopt the iconic look weren't always a success - and she often 'looked like a panda'.