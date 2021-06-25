Cancel
Coastal Bend College to Offer Non-Credit Veterinary Assistant Program

alicetx.com
 16 days ago

Coastal Bend College’s Department of Continuing Education has partnered with Ed2Go to provide a veterinary assistant non-credit program completely online. Veterinary assistants take charge of making sure office visits and procedures go smoothly for animals under veterinary care. The 100 percent online course will train you to become a veterinary assistant, so you can turn your love of animals into a rewarding career.

