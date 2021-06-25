Coastal Bend College to Offer Non-Credit Veterinary Assistant Program

In Prudential’s recent Pulse of American Workers Survey, the company found that “half of workers say that the pandemic has made them reevaluate their career goals, 48% are rethinking the type of job they want moving forward, and 53% would retrain for a career in a different field or industry if they had the opportunity.” This is a challenge for employers, but CR’s Board of Trustees and administrators believe that it also offers an opportunity for us, along with our community partners, to better align the needs of employers with the aspirations of employees, many of whom will also be our students.