Prince Harry and Meghan Markle rejected a royal title for their son

For royal family news watchers who were hoping that Prince William and Harry would talk through their differences and close off some of the gap that’s lingered between them in recent times, they were sourly let down. The princes could not have acted any differently from each other and were indifferent to each other. While Prince William composed himself and did what was expected of him during the event that would predictably be emotional for both brothers, Prince Harry laughed, talked and joked the whole time.