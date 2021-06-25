Cancel
LinkedIn formally joins EU Code on hate speech takedowns

By Natasha Lomas
TechCrunch
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn statement today, the European Commission announced that the professional social network has joined the EU’s Code of Conduct on Countering Illegal Hate Speech Online, with justice commissioner, Didier Reynders, welcoming LinkedIn’s (albeit tardy) participation, and adding in a statement that the code “is and will remain an important tool in the fight against hate speech, including within the framework established by digital services legislation”.

techcrunch.com
