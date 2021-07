When it arrived, wrapped in complete chef’s kiss glory with the noise generated threatening to raise the roof off Wembley, a match of the highest quality felt more whole.Federico Chiesa didn’t know quite what to do after producing the moment that broke the deadlock during the extreme tactical warfare between Italy and Spain in the semi-finals of the European Championship.He darted in three different directions before settling on a slick slide with arms spreading out in front of the cameras, but Chiesa was thankfully more certain with his finish.Spain had been shading the battle, with the midfield of Koke,...