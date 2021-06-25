The heart of Rome's Colosseum reopens to the public

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. IN ROME, THE UNDERGROUND CHAMBERS OF THE COLOSSEUM have opened to the public after extensive renovation work, part of a €25 million ($29.8 million) overhaul of the historical site paid for by the luxury firm Tod’s. The New York Times reports that the Italian government has been calling on companies to help care for the nation’s monuments, but that there have been “few takers, save for other fashion brands, like Bulgari, which revamped the Spanish Steps, and Fendi, which cleaned up the Trevi Fountain.” Italy is planning to install a new stage at the ancient ruin, which will be used to host events—but presumably not violent clashes sometimes resulting in death. For that, there is always 2000’s Gladiator . . . which is currently streaming on Netflix.