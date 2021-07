The Hillcrest Academy Raven baseball and softball teams welcomed Wapello to Kalona on Monday. The Raven baseball team won a pitcher’s dual 3-0. Hillcrest got up with two runs in the first and added another insurance run in the fourth. That was more than enough for the Raven pitching and defense led by Noah Miller on the mound, working six innings, walking five and striking out 10. Luke Schrock pitched the seventh for the save, striking out two. The Raven duo allowed just one hit in the contest. Offensively, Eli Ours and London Schrock each drove in one. With the win, Hillcrest is now 8-6 on the season.