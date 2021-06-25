What the different jerseys at the Tour de France mean

Tadej Pogacar produced one of the great Tour de France performances to blow apart his rivals and take hold of the yellow jersey on a sodden day in the Alps. The 22-year-old Slovenian, who is the Tour’s reigning champion, added to his blossoming legacy in the sport with a solo attack which none of the other general classification contenders could match, despite Ineos rider Richard Carapaz’s best efforts, and even at this early point it is hard to imagine anyone else riding down the Champs-Elysees in two weeks’ time wearing the maillot jaune.The Tour de France is a simple...