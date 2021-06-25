What the different jerseys at the Tour de France mean

This year’s Tour de France got off to a rocky start over the weekend after a spectator brandishing a cardboard sign for the TV cameras collided with the rider leading the peloton, causing a mass crash.The incident took place approximately 25 miles from the Stage 1 finish line in Landerneau, Brittany, and saw Germany’s Tony Martin, captain of the Jumbo-Visma team, powerless to avoid the fan, who was leaning out into the road, grinning and holding aloft a message for her grandparents (“Allez Opi-Omi”).Sideswiped by the sign, Martin toppled over to his left, taking out several of his teammates...