Lancers Mourn Passing of Dr. Dick Moriarty

By Guest Writer
 16 days ago

The Windsor Lancers and Faculty of Human Kinetics are deeply saddened by the passing of Dr. Richard Moriarty on June, 23, 2021. He was 88 years old. “We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Dr. Moriarty. He had a profound impact on our Faculty and broader community,” said Acting Dean of the Faculty of Human Kinetics Jess Dixon. “Despite retiring more than two decades ago, his legacy and principles continue to guide much of what we do in the Faculty of Human Kinetics today.”

