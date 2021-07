Are you reach to watch The Tomorrow War? After being delayed six months due to COVID-19, the film starring Yvonne Strahovski and Christ Pratt is finally here. And while you won't be able to see it in theaters, Pratt warns everyone to avoid trying to watch this movie with a phone in your hand. The trailers and cast promise an action-packed movie, and all you need to check out The Tomorrow War on opening day is an internet connection and access to Amazon Prime.