3 Blue Chip Stocks to Buy This Summer

Danaher Corp. (NYSE:DHR), Deere (NYSE:DE), and Target (NYSE:TGT) are 3 blue chip stocks that investors should consider buying this summer. All companies are expected to maintain above-average earnings growth and are trading at attractive multiples.This summer could be characterized by the continued return of money to blue chips from overpriced tech and growth stocks. The blue chips will always be in demand, regardless of the state of the economy. However, identifying the blue chips poised to pop in the short-term and also across the long haul is easier said than done. .