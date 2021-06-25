Peacock and Raven print collective opens doors

Submitted by Whatcom Transportation Authority, written by Kevin Peterson. The call came in at 10:22 on a Tuesday morning. I put the phone to my ear and gave my usual greeting. The caller said, “Kevin, I have some really bad news.” I immediately recognized the voice on the other end. His mom had been going through treatment for cancer, so my first thoughts were that something was terribly wrong with her. I said, “Okay, Tanner, what’s the bad news?” He took a deep breath and said, “Yeah, it’s really bad, my family and I are leaving Bellingham and moving to Everett.” Well, I was very relieved that his mom was okay, but sad that one of my first trainees as a travel trainer was going to be leaving our city.