If you want your foursome or your company to get in on the single LARGEST day of golf in Rockford, your time is running out!. Once again this year, 96.7 The Eagle is proud to partner with Rockford Cosmopolitan Club for this amazing event. The Rockford Cosmos does so much great charity work locally, and this one day event is the big one. Last year as the world shit down due to the pandemic, the Rockford Cosmos went ahead with the golf classic...Now while it didn't compare to years past, the work done and the money raised was an amazing thing. $56,000 was raised in 2020, during a pandemic. The lengths this organization will go to HELP our community is incredible.