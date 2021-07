CHOKIO – Zach Bruns went 3-4, finishing a home run shy of the cycle and racking up six RBI’s to lead Morris past Wheaton in a rout, 13-1 in legion baseball from Chokio. Noah Erickson was 2-3 with two RBIs for the 29ers, he and Bruns each scored two runs. Durgin Decker drove in a pair and Brett Hansen collected two hits, and RBI and two runs while pitching five strong innings on the hill. Hansen allowed an unearned run on three hits with six strikeouts and no walks.