I’ve been wearing the OnePlus Watch for 11 straight days and nights without putting it on the charger. It still has roughly 15 percent of its battery life left to go. Power usage isn’t the only area in which the OnePlus smartwatch demonstrates impressive efficiency—its $129 retail price is impressive for a rather slick device. But those savings come with a price. The first OnePlus wearable makes some serious concessions when it comes to features and customizability, at least when compared to more full-featured smartwatches. But, while some users may be disappointed in the omissions, others will likely appreciate the simplicity.