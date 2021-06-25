9 graduate from Blinn's pharmacy technician program
Nine Blinn College District students recently completed the Pharmacy Technician Program and are prepared to seek national licensure. Pharmacy technicians measure, mix, count out, label, and record medication dosages according to prescription orders. They work closely with pharmacists to answer patient questions and correctly identify and manage medication inventory. Pharmacy technicians are employed in hospitals, pharmaceutical laboratories, mail-order pharmacies, and other pharmacy settings.