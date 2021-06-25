Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mississippi State

Mississippi man charged with capital murder after toddler died earlier this month

By Magnolia State Live
Posted by 
Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Jzaxl_0afBwYTP00

A Mississippi man has been charged with capital murder in the death of a 20-month-old child he brought to the hospital earlier this month.

James Garland Ward, 27, of Moss Point, brought the child to a gulf coast hospital. The toddler was unresponsive and taken transported to New Orleans where the child died.

The Jackson County Criminal Investigations Divisions started an investigation and examined medical records.

Ward was arrested and charged with capital murder on Thursday. He is currently being held at the Jackson County Adult Detention Center.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Magnolia State Live

Magnolia State Live

Jackson, MS
33K+
Followers
3K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Magnolia State Live is a statewide digital news source providing Mississippians with original and smartly curated news, politics, opinion, sports and entertainment content. Launched in 2017, we strive to connect with Mississippians on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including five daily newspapers in Mississippi, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Mississippi is our newsroom.

 https://magnoliastatelive.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Moss Point, MS
Crime & Safety
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
City
Moss Point, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toddler#Capital Murder#Detention Center#New Orleans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Alabama StatePosted by
Magnolia State Live

Crime Stoppers ups reward for arrest of Walmart arsonists in Mississippi, Alabama

The reward for information leading to the arrests of suspects involved in arsons at multiple Walmart stores in Mississippi and Alabama has gone up. Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers is offering $10,000 for the arrests of the arsonists who set the fires in Walmart stores in Gulfport and Biloxi and Mobile, Alabama. This is in addition to the $2,500 reward offered by the FBI, WLOX-TV reported.

Comments / 16

Community Policy