Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

19 big tote bags that are both stylish and spacious

By Sophie Leen
Cosmopolitan
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTote bags, and in particular big, large and roomy tote bags, have recently become a necessary accessory again, now that we are all venturing outside of our houses once more. Going into the big, wide world, meeting up with friends and family IRL - not socialising in front of a screen in our living rooms - we actually have to bring all our possessions with us. We now need things with us when we leave the house, and our pockets don't quite cut it anymore.

www.cosmopolitan.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tote Bags#Commuting#Long Day#The Mary Poppins#Sun Cream#Lastframe#Marks Spencer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
Related
Washington, DCWJLA

Stylish summer accessories

WASHINGTON (ABC7) — It’s hard to believe we’re already kicking off July, but we still have months of fun in the sun ahead. Style expert Denise Caldwell helped keep us on fleek with the hottest summer accessories. Follow Denise on Instagram.
ApparelNew York Post

The most stylish summer beach bags — and what to put in ‘em

Whether you’re headed to the beach, a barbecue or an old-fashioned drive-in this summer, you’ll definitely need a carry-all tote stocked with goodies to get you through the day. Here, five picks for beach bags that are practical and stylish. Make waves. Splashy, surf-style gear for the bold beachcomber. Best...
Beauty & FashionIn Style

Kate Spade's Big End-of-Season Sale Is Here, and There Are Bags for Literally $25

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. One door closes, another opens. In this case, we're talking about really good sales. With Prime Day a thing of the past for now, it's only natural for a longing to set in — a longing to score a really, really good deal, that is. But as luck would have it, Kate Spade delivered the antidote.
Apparelthezoereport.com

Here Are The Cool Versions Of A Fanny Pack You Need To Invest In

Over the last few years, belt bags reentered the fashion conversation. It wasn't so long ago that the Gucci GG Marmont Belt Bag was the one for street style stars. Although in the '90s, neon and nylon iterations were all the rage, more recently, it's been all about bold colors and sleek leather styles. Ultimately, the best belt bags focus on beautiful craftsmanship, playful hues, and functionality. Previously, you may have reserved the style for concerts, vacations, and maybe a long hike on the trails because of its convenience, but belt bags are also great for daily wear. Thanks to shows like Sex and the City, along with the popularity among skateboarders of Supreme's take on a fanny pack, the style’s revival has continued through the decade.
ApparelRefinery29

12 Sunglasses Trends That Never Go Out Of Style

I’m going to put myself out there and admit I never really buy sunglasses. I know, what a way to start a dedicated shopping guide, but I just don’t find that I need any more. I have my trusty black rectangular pair, my brown ‘70s-style aviators, oval tortoiseshell cat eyes and a pair of blue tinted frames. Sure, I’ve dabbled in other sunglasses trends here and there – red heart shapes inspired by Harry Styles’ "Watermelon Sugar" music video, skinny Matrix micro shades like Bella Hadid – but you don’t really need them all. Once you know which styles suit your face and personal style, then you’re set.
Skin CareCosmopolitan

Watch This Beauty Editor Gain Kitchen Confidence—With a Little Help from Her Dad

Do you use takeout apps so often that you're starting to know your local delivery people by name? You're definitely not alone. And while not all of us are destined to be pro chefs, it's empowering to at least know some kitchen basics so you can whip yourself up a home-cooked meal when the craving strikes (or if your budget is stretched a ~little~ thin from all those pizzas).
Home & GardenApartment Therapy

This Is the Millennial Answer to Living Room Plastic Sofa Covers, and I Wish I Found It Sooner

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. My sofa struggles and triumphs are well documented on the Internet. What can I say? When it comes to couches, I’m an over-sharer. Last year, I invested in a buttery caramel leather Article sofa and then faked the look of a sectional with a matching ottoman (pictured above). Leather seemed like a better choice than the blue velvet and white upholstery I’d had before, and it is — both comfortable and durable. A well-loved, perfectly worn in patina takes time to achieve though, even when you’ve spent the bulk of the last year or so on your sofa. Combine that with my general desire to keep furniture in good shape so it lasts and the fact that I eat most of my meals at my coffee table, and you’ll see the conflict. How do I protect my investment and still have a stylish seating situation, specifically when I start thinking about entertaining again soon?
Food & Drinksbostonchefs.com

Hi-Rise Bakery Birthday Tote Bags

For 25 years Hi-Rise Bakery has been filling your heart and your belly with wholesome and delicious good things from homemade pastries, specialty roasted coffee, to fresh and frozen dinners-to-go (it’s their mission, after all). To celebrate this silver birthday the bakery team have made two limited edition market tote bags, a blue-on-blue market tote and a waxed canvas grocery tote, available for you to order and use for your daily food-carrying needs. Get yours through their online menu here listed under “specials” and “merchandise” in their dropdown menu. And while you’re ordering online, make sure to add some of their seasonal specials like the plumberry pie, glazed blurb scones, a Georgia reuben, or their prepared chicken pot pie dinner for the week.
Lifestylepurewow.com

37 Bridal Shower Gifts That She’ll Love (and Actually Keep)

Your RSVP has been sent for your friend’s big day and you can’t wait for her to see the beautiful wedding gift you picked out. Oh, look...more mail! This time, it’s a bridal shower invite, and now you’re wondering what the etiquette is for this particular shindig (more on that below). When it comes to picking a bridal shower gift, you’ll want to go for something that either pampers the guest of honor, or otherwise speaks to her personal interests and needs (i.e., cooking, entertaining, drinking excellent coffee…) Still not sure where to start? Don’t worry, our round up of the best bridal shower gifts has got your back—and there’s something for every budget.
Designers & CollectionsHighsnobiety

Graphpaper Fall/Winter 2021 Collection lookbook

Key Pieces: Cocoon-like overcoats and tweaked blazers are Graphpaper trademarks and its oversized hoodies are a worthy update to a wardrobe staple. A convertible puffer jacket made by ZANTER is similarly appealing. Buy: Graphpaper、ARKNETS, DIVERSE, Dogdays, Slow Steady Club, Cotyle — proxy may be necessary. Editor's Notes: "Architecture has never...
Hair CareCosmopolitan

‘The Braid Up’: 3 Protective Summer Hairstyles to Copy ASAP

Summer is definitely the season to play around with new hair looks, especially if the last thing you wanna do is have your hair hangin’ sweaty around your face. And this year is no exception. I mean, now that ~outside~ is officially a go, why not reenter society with a fresh new protective style? Obviously, we all love our tried-and-true box braids and those lengthy locs, but if you’re looking for a unique switch-up, you’ve come to the right place.
TennisPosted by
FootwearNews

Kate Middleton Is Pretty in a Pink Button Dress & Pointed Block Heels at Wimbledon

Kate Middleton has served up another fashionable look while at Wimbledon. To take in the men’s final day of the championship at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London, Middleton was pretty in pink in a flowy button dress. Middleton’s dress featured puff sleeves, a button up closure and a sleek belt around the waist. The dress was finalized with a slightly ruffled hem.
Interior DesignApartment Therapy

These Are the Biggest Bathroom Design Trends in 2021, According to a New Survey

It’s no secret that stunning bathrooms are highly coveted in the world of real estate. A new report of 2021’s biggest bathroom trends shows that having a recently refurbished and on-trend bathroom has the potential to increase the value of your home by as much as 5 percent with home buyers. Using data from Pinterest and Google Search Volumes, the team at Victorian Plumbing analyzed what bathroom trends are getting the most traffic these days. Here are their findings:
Books & Literaturebookriot.com

10 July YA Releases For Your Summer Tote Bag

Book Riot is teaming up with Open Book to giveaway a summer reading prize pack which includes $100 giftcard to Bookshop.org Here's a little more about the Open Book newsletter: We created Open Book to amplify BIPOC, LGBTQIA+, and other traditionally underrepresented voices in the publishing world. We ask writers to be open books about their lives, work, process, inspiration, and interests to help readers get to know new voices with a broad range of backgrounds, experiences, and ideas that shape our society.
New York City, NYPosted by
Domino

The Best Gray Paint Colors Interior Designers Swear By

When you don’t want to play it safe with an all-white room but can’t fathom painting the walls a rosy pink or sage green either, there’s gray. “I’m a big fan,” says Layne Kula, the designer and creative consultant behind Penny Layne. “The right shade has a chameleon-like ability to change just about any space.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy