19 big tote bags that are both stylish and spacious
Tote bags, and in particular big, large and roomy tote bags, have recently become a necessary accessory again, now that we are all venturing outside of our houses once more. Going into the big, wide world, meeting up with friends and family IRL - not socialising in front of a screen in our living rooms - we actually have to bring all our possessions with us. We now need things with us when we leave the house, and our pockets don't quite cut it anymore.www.cosmopolitan.com