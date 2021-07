Higher dividends are usually a sign of strong businesses with improving fundamentals. These three stocks offer a nice mix of income and growth potential. Dividend stocks often have the reputation of being stodgy and boring compared to more growth-oriented investments in new or high-tech niches. That's true even though income-paying stocks tend to perform better over the long term. They provide immediate cash, too, that can be used to bulk up your savings or amplify your returns through automatic reinvesting.