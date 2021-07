World, meet Dan Evans. The 31-year-old tennis pro is en route to the third round of the All England Tennis Championships and he’s still to drop a set. He waved off Spain’s grass-loving Feliciano López, a former world No 12, on Monday and, yesterday, he dusted his hands of Serbia’s Dušan Lajović. Tomorrow, Britain’s No 1 player, who is seeded at number 22 in the tournament, will go head-to-head against the USA’s Sebastian Korda and the country will be watching. So, too, will his fabulously glamorous girlfriend, the ultimate token for any professional tennis player, Aleah Evans.