The Tragic Tale of The Houston, Texas Woman Who Was Found In the Wall

Dying alone. It's a fear that gnaws at the back of human brains, and a fear that was given new life in the isolating and alienating conditions of a global pandemic. To the American Victorians, a good life was only properly concluded with a "good death" -- that is, one surrounded by family and at peace with God. However, as technology advanced and lifestyles changed, people began to live more independently. This is especially true for single elderly folks, people whose age or health may render them vulnerable and alone in the modern world.