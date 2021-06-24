Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

The Tragic Tale of The Houston, Texas Woman Who Was Found In the Wall

By Renee Raven
Posted by 
102.7 KORD
102.7 KORD
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Dying alone. It's a fear that gnaws at the back of human brains, and a fear that was given new life in the isolating and alienating conditions of a global pandemic. To the American Victorians, a good life was only properly concluded with a "good death" -- that is, one surrounded by family and at peace with God. However, as technology advanced and lifestyles changed, people began to live more independently. This is especially true for single elderly folks, people whose age or health may render them vulnerable and alone in the modern world.

1027kord.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
102.7 KORD

102.7 KORD

Pasco WA
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
643K+
Views
ABOUT

102.7 KORD plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Houston Heights#Documentaries#Marriages#American#Victorians#Japanese
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Related
Texas StateLaredo Morning Times

Houston is home to one of Texas' deadliest highways

Part of Texas Highway 249 near Tomball is one of the deadliest 5-mile stretches in Texas, according to a newly released study. The stretch of 249, also known as Tomball Parkway, came in third behind a two stretches of freeways in Dallas for the most deadly crashes between 2017 and 2019, according to MoneyGeek.
Texas StateKWTX

Missing Central Texas girl found

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - Police say a missing 15-year-old Copperas Cove girl has been found safe. Mary Grace Hunziker was reported as a runaway earlier Thursday, police said. The teenager was located later in the afternoon.
Houston, TXPosted by
Jenn Leach

Timmy Chan's Restaurant Review Houston, Texas

In this review I'll be talking about Timmy Chan's in Houston, Texas. I'll go over the food, experience, and overall impression. Let's go!. Timmy Chan's is a restaurant located in Houston, Texas. They have a few locations across the Greater Houston area and this review will be on the Highway 6 location at 6909 S Teas 6 in Houston, Texas.
Houston, TXEater

Two People Die in ‘Tragic, Isolated’ Shooting at Downtown Houston Restaurant

Last week, two people died after what appears to be a completely random shooting at Houston’s Downtown Aquarium. The shooting occurred on Thursday, July 8, while 28-year-old tourist Gabriel Moriones Vargas and his wife were eating dinner at the seafood restaurant and entertainment venue operated by Houston restaurant magnate Tilman Fertitta’s Landry’s Inc. Vargas’s wife, who has not been identified by police, was also shot, but survived and is recovering at a Houston hospital.
Houston, TXPosted by
KHOU

Man found dead in driveway of cemetery in SE Houston

HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating after a man was found dead Sunday in the driveway of a cemetery in southeast Houston. This scene was in the 8600 block of Almeda Genoa, just south of Hobby Airport. Investigators said police responded to a person down call just before 3 a.m.,...
Texas Statenewsnet5

Woman in Texas reconnects with woman who saved her life

Erin Scheer and Rosanna Flores are all hugs, tears, and smiles reconnecting for the first time since Rosanna saved Erin’s life. Last week, Scheer and her daughter stopped by a local convenience store during a trip to Central Texas. Suddenly, tragedy struck as Scheer collapsed in front of her 4-year-old daughter.
Texas Statealicetx.com

Houston men arrested in connection with burglaries in South Texas

Two Houston men were arrested for suspicion of theft at the Alice Walmart. On the evening of Wednesday, July 7, Alice police responded to the business and made contact with Torian Alexander Ralins and Vernon Deon Nathaniel Washington. According to Cpl. Herman Arellano, the men were identified through the Walmart...
CharitiesTyler Morning Telegraph

After tragically losing mother, husband, woman gives back to East Texas Food Bank

After tragically losing mother, husband, woman gives back to East Texas Food Bank. John is a two-time national columnist of the year and AP award-winner in Texas and New York for breaking news, videos and sports. He earned the Thomas J. Bulson Investigative Journalism award and has appeared on CNBC's American Greed, FOX and CNN.
Houston, TXHouston Chronicle

'Nimue' the lion at Houston Zoo found unresponsive, dies

One of the Houston Zoo’s female lions, Nimue, died Saturday. Animal care professionals found the big cat unexpectedly unresponsive over the weekend after an incision had opened following a July 1 surgery to remove bone fragments stuck in her gastrointestinal tract. Despite emergency intervention by the zoo’s veterinary team, her...
Florida Statetalesbuzz.com

Florida woman reportedly pulls daughter from condo rubble

A mom suffered a broken pelvis when she plunged four floors during the partial collapse of their Florida condo tower, but she managed to pull herself — and her teen daughter — from the rubble. Angela Gonzalez and her daughter, Devon, 16, fell from the ninth floor to the fifth...
Hawthorne, CAblackchronicle.com

21-Year-Old Rapper Indian Red Boy Shot Dead While on Instagram Live

California rapper Indian Red Boy was murdered on Thursday (July 8) while inside of his car, according to multiple sources. The 21-year-old artist, real name Zerail Dijon Rivera, was on Instagram live with a fellow social media influencer Kapone when the incident happened. The two were talking when shots were heard on the IG live. Reports reveal that Indian Red Boy was shot in the face and pronounced dead at the scene.

Comments / 15

Community Policy