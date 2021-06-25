Bridges Bay Waterpark Remains Closed Following Near Drowning Incident

Arnolds Park, IA (KICD)– The pool facilities at a Dickinson County resort remain closed following a drowning incident last week that got the attention of local officials. Documents obtained by KICD News show an order by the Iowa Department of Public Health ordering the indoor and outdoor water parks at Bridges Bay in Arnolds Park be closed until further notice after a child reportedly nearly drowned in the indoor pool last Wednesday with staff failing to report the incident as required by law.