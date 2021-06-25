Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

NBA Playoffs Suns-Clippers: "I Gotta Be Better" Chris Paul Speaks After Loss

By Ben Stinar
Posted by 
AllPacers
AllPacers
 16 days ago

Chris Paul played his first game of the series in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals on Thursday night.

The Phoenix suns fell 106-92 to the Los Angeles Clippers, and the series is now 2-1 with the Suns still leading.

Paul, who had 15 points and 12 assists, spoke to reporters after the game.

"I gotta be better," Paul said post-game. "I shot terrible, you know what I mean, and I gotta pick up the pace, will be ready, Game 4."

The full clip of Paul post-game can be seen here.

The Phoenix Suns were 1.5-point favorites over the Los Angeles Clippers for Game 3 on Thursday, according to FanDuel.

More on the Los Angeles Clippers and the series can be read here.

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • PACERS GET 13TH OVERALL PICK IN 2021 NBA DRAFT: On Tuesday evening, the NBA held its annual Draft Lottery, and the Pacers ended up with the 13th overall pick in the upcoming draft. The Detroit Pistons, Houston Rockets and Cleveland Cavaliers got the first three picks in that order. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS HIRE RICK CARLISLE AS HEAD COACH: The Indiana Pacers have hired Rick Carlisle to be their head coach. ESPN's Tim MacMahon was the first to report the hiring, and the Pacers later confirmed the news. Carlisle was the head coach of the Pacers from 2003-07, and after 13-years with the Dallas Mavericks, he is back in Indiana. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS FIRE NATE BJORKGREN: The Indiana Pacers had their season end as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference and fell one game short of the NBA playoffs after losing to the Washington Wizards in the second play-in game. They have now fired head coach Nate Bjorkgren, and ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the news. The Pacers later officially announced the news of them firing the first-year head coach. CLICK HERE.
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
AllPacers

AllPacers

Indianapolis, IN
160
Followers
1K+
Post
142K+
Views
ABOUT

AllPacers is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Indiana Pacers

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nate Bjorkgren
Person
Chris Paul
Person
Adrian Wojnarowski
Person
Rick Carlisle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Playoffs#Nba Basketball#The Phoenix Suns#Draft Lottery#The Detroit Pistons#The Indiana Pacers#Espn#The Dallas Mavericks#The Washington Wizards
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NBA Teams
Indiana Pacers
News Break
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
News Break
Sports
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
Related
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Paul George Sends A Message To The Phoenix Suns: "If They Were Going To Finish This Series Off, They Were Going To Have To Work For It. We Weren't Going To Back Down."

Paul George and his Los Angeles Clippers made a statement on Monday night, taking care of business against the Phoenix Suns, stealing Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals. The Clips won their second game of the series, forcing Game 6 at home, trying to take this duel to the last game. The veteran swingman was on a mission, stepping up for his team even after the night didn't start well for him. In the end, the Clippers got a 116-102 win over the Suns to keep their season alive.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Magic Johnson Has Another Star In Mind For The Lakers

Magic Johnson became one of the greatest point guards of all-time with the Los Angeles Lakers in the 1980’s. Three decades later, he’s doing his best to recruit another great ball-handler to join his former organization. After being bounced in the first round of this year’s playoffs, the Lakers will...
CelebritiesPosted by
Newsweek

Who is Kendall Jenner's boyfriend Devin Booker?

Devin Booker had a busy weekend. On Saturday, the two-time NBA All-Star hit the headlines after Kendall Jenner shared a picture of them in a story on Instagram to celebrate their one year anniversary, while on Sunday he was involved in a scuffle with Nikola Jokic. Here is everything you...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Devin Booker Names His “Favorite NBA Player Ever” After Loss To Clippers

In last night’s Game 3 matchup with the Clippers in Los Angeles, the Phoenix Suns suffered their first loss of the series 106-92. The defeat came largely due to a lack of production from squad’s typical scoring leaders. Game 2’s top scorer, Cam Payne, suffered an ankle injury in the first quarter, Chris Paul logged just 15 points after returning from the COVID-19 virus and Devin Booker was held to 5-21 shooting from the field.
NBAUSA Today

Who were the 12 players somehow chosen before Devin Booker in 2015 NBA draft?

Devin Booker is one of the brightest spots on the Phoenix Suns. He’s combined with Chris Paul and others to lead the team into the NBA Finals with a strong shot at the franchise’s first championship. Somehow, someway, Booker lasted until the 13th pick in 2015. Phoenix made a great choice, don’t ya think?
NBACBS Sports

Suns vs. Clippers: Patrick Beverley ejected from Game 6 after shoving Chris Paul from behind

Patrick Beverley was ejected from Game 6 of the Western Conference finals after shoving Chris Paul from behind during a stoppage in play. The moment came after Paul hit a 3-pointer, his sixth of the night, to extend the Suns' lead to 118-92 midway through the fourth quarter. It looked as if the two shared some words, but after Paul turned around for the timeout, Beverley came up from behind him and shoved him to the ground with both hands.
NBAthecomeback.com

Chris Paul drops 41 on Clippers to reach NBA Finals for first time in his career; Suns reach Finals for first time since 1993

One of the greatest point guards in NBA history is in the NBA Finals for the first time of his 16-year career. Chris Paul went off for 41 points — 16-of-24 from the field, 7-of-8 on threes — to lead the Phoenix Suns to a series-clinching 130-103 win over the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals on Wednesday night. The 36-year-old scored 31 of his 41 points in the second half.
NBASporting News

NBA Playoffs 2021: Chris Paul, Suns lament missed opportunity in Game 5

The LA Clippers kept their season alive, avoiding elimination with a 116-102 win in Phoenix — a game the Suns will see as a missed opportunity to close things out on their home floor. After winning the first two games of the series in their own building, Phoenix quickly fell...
NBACBS Sports

Suns-Clippers picks, NBA playoff betting odds: Why Paul George, Los Angeles will force a Game 7 Wednesday

I cite the following trend not as a definitive stance on my position, but simply to inform those considering betting on Game 6 Wednesday night. In the three games Chris Paul has played in this series, the Phoenix Suns are scoring only 97.7 points per 100 possessions with him on the floor. When he goes to the bench? Their offense jumps up to 112.5 points per 100 possessions. Again, I am not saying Chris Paul makes the Suns worse, but for a variety of reasons, I do think his presence has made life a little bit easier on the Los Angeles Clippers.

Comments / 0

Community Policy