Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

NBA Playoffs Suns-Clippers: Paul George Speaks After Win

By Ben Stinar
Posted by 
AllPacers
AllPacers
 17 days ago

The Los Angeles Clippers beat the Phoenix Suns 106-92 in Game 3 to make the Western Conference Finals a 2-1 series (in favor of the Suns).

The Clippers dropped the first two games of the series, but responded in a big way on Thursday night.

Paul George, who had 27 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists, spoke to reporters after the game.

"All my energy was directed towards a better game in Game 3," George said post-game.

The full clip of George speaking can be seen here.

The Phoenix Suns were 1.5-point favorites over the Los Angeles Clippers for Game 3 on Thursday, according to FanDuel.

More on the Los Angeles Clippers and the series can be read here.

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • PACERS GET 13TH OVERALL PICK IN 2021 NBA DRAFT: On Tuesday evening, the NBA held its annual Draft Lottery, and the Pacers ended up with the 13th overall pick in the upcoming draft. The Detroit Pistons, Houston Rockets and Cleveland Cavaliers got the first three picks in that order. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS HIRE RICK CARLISLE AS HEAD COACH: The Indiana Pacers have hired Rick Carlisle to be their head coach. ESPN's Tim MacMahon was the first to report the hiring, and the Pacers later confirmed the news. Carlisle was the head coach of the Pacers from 2003-07, and after 13-years with the Dallas Mavericks, he is back in Indiana. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS FIRE NATE BJORKGREN: The Indiana Pacers had their season end as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference and fell one game short of the NBA playoffs after losing to the Washington Wizards in the second play-in game. They have now fired head coach Nate Bjorkgren, and ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the news. The Pacers later officially announced the news of them firing the first-year head coach. CLICK HERE.
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
AllPacers

AllPacers

Indianapolis, IN
160
Followers
1K+
Post
142K+
Views
ABOUT

AllPacers is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Indiana Pacers

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nate Bjorkgren
Person
Paul George
Person
Adrian Wojnarowski
Person
Rick Carlisle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Playoffs#Nba Basketball#The Phoenix Suns#Draft Lottery#The Detroit Pistons#The Indiana Pacers#Espn#The Dallas Mavericks#The Washington Wizards
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NBA Teams
Indiana Pacers
News Break
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
News Break
Sports
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
Related
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Paul George Sends A Message To The Phoenix Suns: "If They Were Going To Finish This Series Off, They Were Going To Have To Work For It. We Weren't Going To Back Down."

Paul George and his Los Angeles Clippers made a statement on Monday night, taking care of business against the Phoenix Suns, stealing Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals. The Clips won their second game of the series, forcing Game 6 at home, trying to take this duel to the last game. The veteran swingman was on a mission, stepping up for his team even after the night didn't start well for him. In the end, the Clippers got a 116-102 win over the Suns to keep their season alive.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Magic Johnson Has Another Star In Mind For The Lakers

Magic Johnson became one of the greatest point guards of all-time with the Los Angeles Lakers in the 1980’s. Three decades later, he’s doing his best to recruit another great ball-handler to join his former organization. After being bounced in the first round of this year’s playoffs, the Lakers will...
CelebritiesPosted by
Newsweek

Who is Kendall Jenner's boyfriend Devin Booker?

Devin Booker had a busy weekend. On Saturday, the two-time NBA All-Star hit the headlines after Kendall Jenner shared a picture of them in a story on Instagram to celebrate their one year anniversary, while on Sunday he was involved in a scuffle with Nikola Jokic. Here is everything you...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Devin Booker Names His “Favorite NBA Player Ever” After Loss To Clippers

In last night’s Game 3 matchup with the Clippers in Los Angeles, the Phoenix Suns suffered their first loss of the series 106-92. The defeat came largely due to a lack of production from squad’s typical scoring leaders. Game 2’s top scorer, Cam Payne, suffered an ankle injury in the first quarter, Chris Paul logged just 15 points after returning from the COVID-19 virus and Devin Booker was held to 5-21 shooting from the field.
NBAUSA Today

Who were the 12 players somehow chosen before Devin Booker in 2015 NBA draft?

Devin Booker is one of the brightest spots on the Phoenix Suns. He’s combined with Chris Paul and others to lead the team into the NBA Finals with a strong shot at the franchise’s first championship. Somehow, someway, Booker lasted until the 13th pick in 2015. Phoenix made a great choice, don’t ya think?
NBAYardbarker

Paul George believes this factor cost Clippers series against Suns

The Los Angeles Clippers lost to the Phoenix Suns in six games in the Western Conference Finals, and Paul George thinks the outcome would have been different if not for one key factor. George said after Wednesday’s loss that he believes the Clippers would have won the series had Kawhi...
NBAPosted by
AllClippers

Paul George Reacts To Clippers Season Ending Loss Against Phoenix Suns

The LA Clippers are officially out of the playoffs. This season truly felt like a special year for them, with a special type of resilience, and a special type of chemistry. Unfortunately, not many teams win an NBA Championship when their best player averaging 30 points gets injured. Paul George kept the Clippers afloat as best as he could, keeping them at a 4-4 record during Kawhi Leonard's absence.
NBACNET

NBA playoffs: How to watch, stream Suns vs. Clippers tonight on ESPN

The 2021 NBA playoffs are down to the conference championships as the four remaining teams battle for an NBA Finals spot. The games are broadcast live on national and cable networks -- namely TNT, ESPN and ABC -- but thanks to live TV streaming services, NBA fans don't need a cable subscription to watch.
NBAnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Paul scores 41 as Suns down Clippers to end NBA Finals wait

Los Angeles — The Phoenix Suns and Chris Paul have ended their respective long waits for NBA Finals appearances after a 130-103 win over the Los Angeles Clippers sealed their spot on Wednesday. The Suns clinched the Western Conference Finals series 4-2, rounding out the triumph with an outstanding road...

Comments / 0

Community Policy