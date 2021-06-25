Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

NBA Playoffs Suns-Clippers: FS1's Shannon Sharpe Reacts To Game 3

By Ben Stinar
Posted by 
AllPacers
AllPacers
 16 days ago

The Los Angeles Clippers hosted the Phoenix Suns for Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals on Thursday night, and won 106-92.

The series is 2-1 in favor of the Suns.

FS1's Shannon Sharpe reacted to Game 3 on Friday morning on their show Undisputed, and a clip of Sharpe can be seen below from the Undisputed Twitter account.

The Phoenix Suns were 1.5-point favorites over the Los Angeles Clippers for Game 3 on Thursday, according to FanDuel.

More on the Los Angeles Clippers and the series can be read here.

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • PACERS GET 13TH OVERALL PICK IN 2021 NBA DRAFT: On Tuesday evening, the NBA held its annual Draft Lottery, and the Pacers ended up with the 13th overall pick in the upcoming draft. The Detroit Pistons, Houston Rockets and Cleveland Cavaliers got the first three picks in that order. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS HIRE RICK CARLISLE AS HEAD COACH: The Indiana Pacers have hired Rick Carlisle to be their head coach. ESPN's Tim MacMahon was the first to report the hiring, and the Pacers later confirmed the news. Carlisle was the head coach of the Pacers from 2003-07, and after 13-years with the Dallas Mavericks, he is back in Indiana. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS FIRE NATE BJORKGREN: The Indiana Pacers had their season end as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference and fell one game short of the NBA playoffs after losing to the Washington Wizards in the second play-in game. They have now fired head coach Nate Bjorkgren, and ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the news. The Pacers later officially announced the news of them firing the first-year head coach. CLICK HERE.
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
AllPacers

AllPacers

Indianapolis, IN
160
Followers
1K+
Post
142K+
Views
ABOUT

AllPacers is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Indiana Pacers

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nate Bjorkgren
Person
Adrian Wojnarowski
Person
Rick Carlisle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Playoffs#Nba Basketball#Fs1#Draft Lottery#The Detroit Pistons#The Indiana Pacers#Espn#The Dallas Mavericks#The Washington Wizards
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NBA Teams
Indiana Pacers
News Break
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
News Break
Sports
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
Related
NBABleacher Report

Julius Randle Rumors: Knicks Value Star's Ability to Handle Adversity in New York

If the New York Knicks have their way, Julius Randle is going to remain with the organization for a long time. Ian Begley of SNY reported Sunday that while the Knicks were impressed with Randle's breakout season in the 2020-21 campaign, "people in the organization also value and appreciate Randle's ability to handle adversity in New York. They are impressed by Randle's ability to thrive this past season after dealing with all of the negativity of his first season in New York."
NBACBS Sports

How to watch Suns vs. Clippers: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Monday's NBA game

Regular Season Records: Los Angeles 1-3; Phoenix 3-1 After two games on the road, the Phoenix Suns are heading back home. They will face off against the Los Angeles Clippers in a playoff matchup at Phoenix Suns Arena at 9 p.m. ET on Monday. Neither Phoenix nor Los Angeles could muster much offensive firepower in their last games, so look to the defense to decide this one.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Kawhi Leonard’s injury status if Clippers force Game 7 vs. Suns, reach NBA Finals

Even if the Los Angeles Clippers force a Game 7 against the Phoenix Suns, it is doubtful Kawhi Leonard will return at all. According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, Leonard is not expected to return in the Western Conference Finals as he recovers from his knee injury. And if ever the Clippers perform a miraculous comeback and reach the NBA Finals, the status of the veteran forward remains uncertain.
NBACBS Sports

Suns-Clippers picks, NBA playoff betting odds: Why Paul George, Los Angeles will force a Game 7 Wednesday

I cite the following trend not as a definitive stance on my position, but simply to inform those considering betting on Game 6 Wednesday night. In the three games Chris Paul has played in this series, the Phoenix Suns are scoring only 97.7 points per 100 possessions with him on the floor. When he goes to the bench? Their offense jumps up to 112.5 points per 100 possessions. Again, I am not saying Chris Paul makes the Suns worse, but for a variety of reasons, I do think his presence has made life a little bit easier on the Los Angeles Clippers.
NBAfantasyalarm.com

NBA DFS Showdown Preview: Suns vs. Clippers, Game 6

Spread: PHX -1 Western Conference Finals. As stated during the last preview for this series, Marcus Morris needed to step up and especially once Ivica Zubac was ruled out last game, it all came down to him and he came through by scoring 22 points. Reggie Jackson had 23 points, but, it was Paul George who led the way scoring 41 points and grabbing 13 rebounds to keep the Clippers in this series. Even DeMarcus Cousins came through scoring 15 points in 11 minutes. The Clippers shot 54.8 percent from the field. The Suns just couldn’t keep up with the Clippers pace despite Devin Booker scoring 31 points. The biggest mystery was Deandre Ayton from last game because he only scored 10 points...
NBAvavel.com

Highlights of the 5 game Clippers 116-102 Suns on NBA finals 2021

We hope you enjoyed this game 5 between Clippers and Suns, stay tuned to VAVEL to enjoy the end of the NBA season and much more from the world of sports. The Clippers achieved the first objective and will look for the comeback next Wednesday. 11:22 PM4 hours ago. Suns...

Comments / 0

Community Policy