NBA Playoffs Suns-Clippers: FS1's Shannon Sharpe Reacts To Game 3

The Los Angeles Clippers hosted the Phoenix Suns for Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals on Thursday night, and won 106-92.

The series is 2-1 in favor of the Suns.

FS1's Shannon Sharpe reacted to Game 3 on Friday morning on their show Undisputed, and a clip of Sharpe can be seen below from the Undisputed Twitter account.

The Phoenix Suns were 1.5-point favorites over the Los Angeles Clippers for Game 3 on Thursday, according to FanDuel.

More on the Los Angeles Clippers and the series can be read here.

Related stories on NBA basketball