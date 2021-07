WENATCHEE — Those looking to fill their tote bags with local fruits and vegetables at the Wenatchee Valley Farmers on Saturday might want to head out early. The market is set to close a few hours ahead of schedule due to rising temperatures.

The market’s updated hours are from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The Pybus Artisan Market inside of Pybus Public Market will stay open until the usual closing time at 1 p.m.