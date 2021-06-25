How Maine’s “Fishin’ Physicians” Came Down With Chronic Stripermania

In the spring of 2020, second-year osteopathic medical students Charlie Bloom and Kelsey Klingel rollerbladed into their 8 a.m. clinical skills class on the University of New England’s Biddeford campus toting fly rods and stripping baskets — those hip-belted plastic buckets where saltwater fly-casters pile their excess line to keep it from tangling. Across the room, their classmate Hannah Akre took notice. After class, she struck up a conversation, and the next weekend, the three were out on dawn patrol on a beach south of Biddeford Pool, searching for cruising striped bass in the hours before class.