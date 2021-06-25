UPDATE: Couple Killed In Route 3 Motorcycle Crash Struck Deer
UPDATE: A man and woman who were killed in a horrific overnight motorcycle crash on Route 3 in Clifton hit a deer, responders said. Richard Stuart, Jr., 23, of Passaic had Raquel Prada-Galvez, 24, of Clifton on back when the 2011 Suzuki GSXR crashed in the highway's eastbound lanes between Bloomfield Avenue and the Garden State Parkway shortly before 1:30 a.m., Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Clifton Police Chief Thomas Rinaldi said in a joint announcement.dailyvoice.com