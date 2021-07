Rose Byrne has been entertaining audiences ever since her 1994 big-screen debut in the Australian film Dallas Doll. Just six years later in 2000, she nabbed the coveted Volpi Cup Award for Best Actress at the Venice Film Festival for her performance in The Goddess of 1967, and this was just the beginning of a magnetic career, as she would later be nominated for a variety of eclectic awards, ranging from an Emmy and Golden Globe for Damages to winning Best Actress at the Fangoria Chainsaw Awards for Insidious. Plus, she contended with mutants in both X-Men: First Class and X-Men: Apocalypse and battled a fraternity and a sorority in the Neighbors films (which is arguably more difficult than dealing with mutants).