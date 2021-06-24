July 4 festivities, closures
The Great Falls Municipal Band will present a free “Patriotic Summer Celebration” concert on June 30 in the Mansfield Convention Center. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and concessions will be available. Pre-concert entertainment from Miss Linda’s Studio Centre begins at 5:45 p.m. The concert begins at 7 p.m. and will feature familiar patriotic selections and marches as well as a tribute to Bud Nicholls. For more information, contact Paul Burton at 406-899-9982.theelectricgf.com