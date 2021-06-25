NBA Playoffs Suns-Clippers: FS1's Skip Bayless Reacts to Game 3

The Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Clippers played Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals on Thursday night.

The Suns still have a 2-1 series, but lost Game 3, 106-92.

FS1's Skip Bayless reacted to Game 3 on Friday morning on their show Undisputed, and a clip of Bayless can be seen below from the Undisputed Twitter account.

The Phoenix Suns were 1.5-point favorites over the Los Angeles Clippers for Game 3 on Thursday, according to FanDuel.

