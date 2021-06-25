Cancel
NBA Playoffs Suns-Clippers: FS1's Skip Bayless Reacts to Game 3

By Ben Stinar
AllPacers
 16 days ago

The Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Clippers played Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals on Thursday night.

The Suns still have a 2-1 series, but lost Game 3, 106-92.

FS1's Skip Bayless reacted to Game 3 on Friday morning on their show Undisputed, and a clip of Bayless can be seen below from the Undisputed Twitter account.

The Phoenix Suns were 1.5-point favorites over the Los Angeles Clippers for Game 3 on Thursday, according to FanDuel.

More on the Los Angeles Clippers and the series can be read here.

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • PACERS GET 13TH OVERALL PICK IN 2021 NBA DRAFT: On Tuesday evening, the NBA held its annual Draft Lottery, and the Pacers ended up with the 13th overall pick in the upcoming draft. The Detroit Pistons, Houston Rockets and Cleveland Cavaliers got the first three picks in that order. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS HIRE RICK CARLISLE AS HEAD COACH: The Indiana Pacers have hired Rick Carlisle to be their head coach. ESPN's Tim MacMahon was the first to report the hiring, and the Pacers later confirmed the news. Carlisle was the head coach of the Pacers from 2003-07, and after 13-years with the Dallas Mavericks, he is back in Indiana. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS FIRE NATE BJORKGREN: The Indiana Pacers had their season end as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference and fell one game short of the NBA playoffs after losing to the Washington Wizards in the second play-in game. They have now fired head coach Nate Bjorkgren, and ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the news. The Pacers later officially announced the news of them firing the first-year head coach. CLICK HERE.
Related
NBANBA Analysis Network

The best trade Knicks could offer for Timberwolves’ Karl-Anthony Towns

For years, the New York Knicks were looking for anything to go their way in order for them to finally find success again and this NBA season, they struck gold! It had been 7 seasons prior to the start of the 2020-21 season since the Knicks were in the playoffs and they not only made the playoffs this season, they finished as the 4th best team in the Eastern Conference.
NBAlakers365.com

NBA: FS1‘s Skip Bayless Sounds Off On Lakers’ LeBron James Over Space Jam 2

LeBron James and his new movie Space Jam 2 are coming to theaters next month, and on Sunday night, FS1's Skip Bayless Tweeted about Space Jam 2 and James after seeing a commercial for the film. Bayless does not appear to be a fan of the upcoming movie. The Tweet from Bayless can be seen in a post that is embedded above from the Twitter account of Bayless.
NBAPosted by
The Big Lead

Skip Bayless: Kawhi Leonard 'Unhappy' With Clippers' Medical Staff

The Los Angeles Clippers have found themselves on the ropes yet again this postseason, falling to the Phoenix Suns last night to go down 3-1 in the Western Conference Finals. It is not an unfamiliar position, given they went down 2-0 in every series to this point, but one thing is different: they don't have Kawhi Leonard.
NBAPosted by
AllPacers

NBA Playoffs Clippers-Suns: "I don't Know If It's In The Clippers Best Interest To Keep Him" ESPN's Stephen A. Smith Makes Strong Remarks About Kawhi Leonard Before Game 5

Kawhi Leonard of the Los Angeles Clippers can be a free agent as soon as this off-season with his player option (click here to see sportrac for his contract breakdown). Stephen A. Smith on ESPN said before Game 5 against the Phoenix Suns that he doesn't know if it's in the Clippers' best interest to keep Leonard.
NBACBS Sports

Suns-Clippers picks, NBA playoff betting odds: Why Paul George, Los Angeles will force a Game 7 Wednesday

I cite the following trend not as a definitive stance on my position, but simply to inform those considering betting on Game 6 Wednesday night. In the three games Chris Paul has played in this series, the Phoenix Suns are scoring only 97.7 points per 100 possessions with him on the floor. When he goes to the bench? Their offense jumps up to 112.5 points per 100 possessions. Again, I am not saying Chris Paul makes the Suns worse, but for a variety of reasons, I do think his presence has made life a little bit easier on the Los Angeles Clippers.

