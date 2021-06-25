Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Free Gear Fridays: Epic NEMO Backpacking Giveaway

By Sponsored Post
gearjunkie.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere at GearJunkie, we test a lot of gear. We are fortunate to test cutting-edge new products. Now, we want to give you the chance to win some gear too. This week, one lucky winner will receive an epic backpacking kit from NEMO worth over $1,800!. Prize Bundle. Specs. Born...

gearjunkie.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Epic#New England#Popular Science#Free Gear Fridays#Gearjunkie#Ispo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Related
Lifestylegearjunkie.com

Free Gear Fridays: Oceanic’s Predator Freedive Kit

Here at GearJunkie, we test a lot of gear. And we’re fortunate to test new, cutting-edge products. Now, we want to give you the chance to win some gear too. This week, one lucky winner will receive a Predator Freedive Package, while three runners-up will win their choice of a Predator mask, fins, or snorkel.
Drinksdoctorofcredit.com

Mycooler: Free $5 ‘Let’s Grab A Beer Giveaway’ For Uploading Picture

Mycooler is offering a free $5 as part of the Let’s Grab A Beer Giveaway promotion. You need to take and upload a photo of you at your favorite beer location. Offer begins at 12:00:00 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time (“EDT”) on July 2, 2021 and ends at 11:59:59 p.m. EDT on July 5, 2021 (“Offer Period”). Administrator’s computer is the official timekeeping device for this Offer.
LifestylePosted by
Forbes

Gear And Libations To Make This July 4th Epic

All products and services featured are independently selected by Forbes Vetted contributors and editors. When you make a purchase through links on this page, we may earn a commission. So, last year’s July 4th...kinda sucked. No one wanted to gather and fireworks displays across the country were cancelled. Now that...
LifestylePosted by
Gadget Flow

WANDRD ALL-NEW PRVKE camera backpack collection provides quick side camera access

Take your camera and its essentials anywhere with the WANDRD ALL-NEW PRVKE camera backpack collection. These photography backpacks provide quickdraw side access to your camera. That way, you’ll never miss a shot. The collection consists of three sizes—21, 31, and 41 liters. So you can choose the capacity that best meets your needs. The PRVKE 21 and PRVKE31 both come with a laptop/tablet sleeve. What’s more, all the bags come with a removable camera cube that protects you gear. They also give you the option to use the bag as a travel or everyday bag. Best of all, features like interior pockets, a clamshell opening, and fleece-lined tech pockets make these bags convenient and versatile. Also, the waterproof materials and weather-resistant zippers stand up to a rainstorm. Moreover, the tote handles connect magnetically, and there’s an expandable water bottle/tripod pocket. Finally, travel enthusiasts will appreciate the secure passport pocket.
Shoppingfox26houston.com

Hurricane Gear Test: ReadyWise Ultimate 3-Day Emergency Survival Backpack

This waterproof backpack is filled with 30 servings of emergency food along with a first aid kit, multipurpose flashlight, rechargeable lantern, water filtration bottle, cooking essentials, and much more (148 total pieces). List Price: $349.99. Food & Drink. • 30 Total Servings. • Appalachian Apple Cinnamon Cereal. • Sunrise Strawberry...
Apparelgearjunkie.com

Emerging Gear: Snap Shirt, Handlebar Hauler, National Parks Book, and More

Take a peek at emerging products from the sometimes cutting-edge, sometimes quirky world of gear design. Explore the grid or click through for a slideshow. Support us! GearJunkie may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. View: ☷ Grid ☰ List ❏ Slideshow. KUIU Base Camp Snap...
Lifestylegearjunkie.com

Check Out These Vintage Posters for Each National Park

This new book celebrates all 59 national parks with a collection of vintage-inspired posters. In 2016, Fifty-Nine Parks began a journey of celebrating America’s public lands through poster art. By now, you’ve probably seen its work somewhere; each boldly inked piece celebrates a different aspect of the United States’ natural beauty.
Workoutscbslocal.com

Free Yoga Fridays

We're in Davis where they're bring back Free Yoga Fridays! Get your yoga on, and get in shape while enjoying the outdoors, all for free! See how you can partake in this awesome experience!
New Orleans, LAwwoz.org

Tipitina's "Free Friday" series - summer 2021

Tipitina's is bringing back their free summer concert series and the lineup looks great! Doors are open to everyone 21+ at this weekly Friday event, happening July 2-September 3. Here's the schedule:. July 2 Brass-A-Holics and Erica Falls. July 9 Khris Royal & Dark Matter + Space & Harmony. July...
Retailwyandottedaily.com

New Vera Bradley Factory Outlet at Legends to open with sale, giveaway on Friday

A new Vera Bradley Factory Outlet store at the Legends Outlets will open Friday, July 2, with a sale and a giveaway. The first 50 customers to enter the store when it opens, between July 2 and 4, will receive a lanyard and a matching zip ID case in tangerine twist. Also, the store will open with up to a 70 percent sale on all items.
Apparelgearjunkie.com

Oakley’s Kato Sunglasses to Bring Mad Style to Tokyo Olympics

The Kato shades break the mold. And they’re debuting on sports’ biggest stage with fierce performance and outlandish styling. As athletes and sports fans worldwide prepare for the long-awaited summer Olympics, the last thing on just about anybody’s mind is sunglasses. Oakley wants to change that with its new Kato sunglasses.
Gloucester County, VAgazettejournal.net

Free painting session Friday

Artist Kay Van Dyke will hold a Special Open Studio from 9 a.m. to noon Friday at Arts on Main in Gloucester. This free painting session of a flower still life will be available via Zoom as well as in person. On-site participants should bring their own paints and equipment and set up early.
Shoppinggearjunkie.com

Today’s Bargains: 4 Protective Summer Styles

Great outdoor gear at an amazing price: That’s our goal each week. Check out the bargains below to save on gear for your next adventure. Orvis OutSmart Wading Pants — Women’s: $59 (45% Off) The insect repellent in these pants is designed to last for the lifetime of the clothing...
LifestylePosted by
The Independent

Woman ‘asked to cover up due to inappropriate top’ at Disney World

A woman says she was forced to accept a free T-shirt while visiting Disney World Florida because her outfit was deemed inappropriate.Alyssa Schueller, from Ohio, posted about the ordeal on TikTok, receiving almost 4 million views. In the video, she is seen wearing a cropped bodysuit that exposed part of her midriff as she is escorted to a merchandise store by a Disney worker.“Getting escorted to a free shirt because mine isn’t appropriate,” she wrote in the caption. The Disney worker then writes her a voucher, before giving Schueller a free yellow T-shirt.As per Disney’s dress code, “clothing which,...
CelebritiesMovieWeb

Will Smith Terrifies Fans After Posting Insane Pool Video from Dubai

Will Smith took to Instagram to share his latest adventure. "So I'm always in Dubai. But a friend of mine told me I had to check out this pool. There's something ... weird about it," Will Smith said as the camera panned around to show a tunnel under the water. "Deepest pool on earth. Two hundred feet deep," Will added before uttering the word: "Madness." Deep Dive Dubai is the city's newest attraction and it just opened. The pool features a sunken city for divers of all experience levels to explore. Most of the fans who saw the pool on Instagram commented that it was terrifying and anxiety triggering. You can read the comments on Will Smith's Instagram.

Comments / 0

Community Policy