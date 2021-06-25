NBA Playoffs Suns-Clippers: Devin Booker Speaks After Loss

Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns lost Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals on Thursday night 106-92.

Booker had 15 points and five rebounds but shot just 5-21 from the field.

He also had to wear a mask during the game to protect his nose (see photo from Bleacher Report below).

After the game, he spoke to reporters.

"We move onto the next one," Booker said post-game. "That's what type of team we are, we've been that way the whole season, so we're going to stick with that."

The full clip of Booker post-game can be watched here.

The Phoenix Suns were 1.5-point favorites over the Los Angeles Clippers for Game 3 on Thursday, according to FanDuel.

