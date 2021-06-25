Cancel
NBA Playoffs Suns-Clippers: Devin Booker Speaks After Loss

Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns lost Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals on Thursday night 106-92.

Booker had 15 points and five rebounds but shot just 5-21 from the field.

He also had to wear a mask during the game to protect his nose (see photo from Bleacher Report below).

After the game, he spoke to reporters.

"We move onto the next one," Booker said post-game. "That's what type of team we are, we've been that way the whole season, so we're going to stick with that."

The full clip of Booker post-game can be watched here.

The Phoenix Suns were 1.5-point favorites over the Los Angeles Clippers for Game 3 on Thursday, according to FanDuel.

More on the Los Angeles Clippers and the series can be read here.

  • PACERS GET 13TH OVERALL PICK IN 2021 NBA DRAFT: On Tuesday evening, the NBA held its annual Draft Lottery, and the Pacers ended up with the 13th overall pick in the upcoming draft. The Detroit Pistons, Houston Rockets and Cleveland Cavaliers got the first three picks in that order. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS HIRE RICK CARLISLE AS HEAD COACH: The Indiana Pacers have hired Rick Carlisle to be their head coach. ESPN's Tim MacMahon was the first to report the hiring, and the Pacers later confirmed the news. Carlisle was the head coach of the Pacers from 2003-07, and after 13-years with the Dallas Mavericks, he is back in Indiana. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS FIRE NATE BJORKGREN: The Indiana Pacers had their season end as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference and fell one game short of the NBA playoffs after losing to the Washington Wizards in the second play-in game. They have now fired head coach Nate Bjorkgren, and ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the news. The Pacers later officially announced the news of them firing the first-year head coach. CLICK HERE.
