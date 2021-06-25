Cancel
Rock Music

Tinker Toy Fog Machine offer exciting debut release, 'Fingers Crossed'

By Ruby Izatt
Cover picture for the articleTinker Toy Fog Machine is composed of friends Tyrin Kelly and Kai Thorpe. Originally from Ottawa, the duo met in high school and bonded over their love of DIIV and Black Moth Super Rainbow. After moving to Montreal, they formed a live band and began spending late nights working on demos in their studio. Kelly and Thorpe share an interest in analog epipment, and build their own compressors and record on an 8-track reel to reel in order to achieve the warmth and glue that is essential to crafting their signature sound. Tinker Toy Fog Machine's debut two track release, Fingers Crossed, is an exciting glimpse into the inner workings of a band commonly referred to as the underdogs of Montreal.

