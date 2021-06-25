Kath Myers releases stunning debut album, 'Sensitive Groups'

Though it's highly sought after, music that comes from personal experience can often isolate its audience, speaking in words that have little to no meaning unless you were there to hear them first. But for Kath Myers, that phenomenon seems like a distant warning, reserved for everyone else but her. After leaving her corporate job behind and moving to L.A in her early thirties, Myers picked up a guitar and started writing the songs that would make up her debut album, Sensitive Groups. In the process, she was also on the path to becoming sober and grappling with the aftermaths of several relationships. And though it's all regurgitated in the album in specific lyrics and confessional choruses—"Just like a dark bar on a sunny day / You keep all the light away"— it somehow transcends her own highlight reel and pulls on a common string that unites us all—an imperfect life.