Bruce Boudreau should come home to the Toronto Maple Leafs
Yesterday morning news broke that the Seattle Kraken were set to announce their first head coach in franchise history. Elliotte Friedman, along with other NHL insiders tweeted out on Twitter that one of the candidates to take the head coaching job in Seattle was Toronto Maple Leafs’ assistant coach, Dave Hakstol. It was honestly shocking news to me and I’m sure it was to others as well as we never really heard his name in any rumours as a potential candidate to become a head coach again, especially in Seattle.theleafsnation.com