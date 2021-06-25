Euro 2020: I’ve been a ‘lost soul’ during mate Mason Mount’s isolation, jokes Declan Rice
England midfielder Declan Rice says team-mate Mason Mount has tested negative in his latest coronavirus check as his self-isolation nears an end. The Chelsea star, along with Ben Chilwell, was forced to quarantine for 10 days after coming into close contact with Scotland midfielder and club-mate Billy Gilmour who tested positive for the virus after the 0-0 draw with the Three Lions last Friday.www.independent.co.uk