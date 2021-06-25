Euro 2020: I’ve been a ‘lost soul’ during mate Mason Mount’s isolation, jokes Declan Rice

International tournaments like the Euros are a time when clubs can assess standout performers under a microscope. James Rodriguez famously rose to fame following his superb showing for Colombia during the 2014 World Cup, but Chelsea fans will better remember the 2018 tournament’s hot commodity, Aleksandr Golovin. It’s fun for the fans too. As supporters, we can sit and speculate which players would fit into which system. We can draw up hypothetical transfers until we’re blue in the face, as well. At the end of the day though, all we’ve learned so far is that the Blues’ interests remain unchanged.