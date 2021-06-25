Cancel
Soccer

Euro 2020: I’ve been a ‘lost soul’ during mate Mason Mount’s isolation, jokes Declan Rice

By Independent TV
The Independent
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEngland midfielder Declan Rice says team-mate Mason Mount has tested negative in his latest coronavirus check as his self-isolation nears an end. The Chelsea star, along with Ben Chilwell, was forced to quarantine for 10 days after coming into close contact with Scotland midfielder and club-mate Billy Gilmour who tested positive for the virus after the 0-0 draw with the Three Lions last Friday.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Declan Rice
Person
Frank Lampard
Person
Mason Mount
Person
Ben Chilwell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#League Cup#Soul#Lions#Group D#The Nations League
