A day for reflection and appreciation: Rams celebrate Juneteenth

By Tatum Texada
therams.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Juneteenth, the Los Angeles Rams supported a series of community initiatives to celebrate the Black community with a day full of joy, appreciation, and unity,. "Juneteenth is a time for celebration," said Amanda-Jane, co-owner of Sip & Sonder, a coffee shop in Inglewood. "It's a time for reflecting on all of the beauty and vitality that is in our community."

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mascot#American Football#The Los Angeles Rams#Sip Sonder#The Sammiche Shoppe#The Serving Spoon#The Inglewood Chamber#Ramshouse
