A day for reflection and appreciation: Rams celebrate Juneteenth

DAY OF SERVICE – On Saturday, June 19, members of the Sunrise Cemetery Association and of the Dresden community came to Sunrise Cemetery to celebrate Juneteenth by working to beautify Sunrise Cemetery. Funds were raised that will be going towards gravel for the cemetery at around $1,200. There are hopes of this becoming an annual event on Juneteenth. The Sunrise Cemetery Association includes: President Eugene McDonald, Treasurer, Dyan Panah, Secretary Jeniffer Green, and Chairman Charles H. Alley. To contact the association, mail letters to Sunrise Cemetery Association, P.O. Box 284, Dresden, TN 38225, or email sunrisecemeteryassoc@gmail.com. On hand for the Day of Service were (L to R) Tracy McHaney, Charlene Miller (Treasurer), Shelia McDonald, Tracy Evans Harris, Jeniffer Green (Secretary), Lin Dunn, Margaret Bondurant, Melinda Goode, Gail Thomas, LaQuita Jones, Bobby Goode, Tommy Moore, Johnny McDonald, Mayor Jeff Washburn, Kenneth Irvine and C’ara Puckett (kneeling). Not pictured were Tonya Edwards, John Flora and Aaron Moody.