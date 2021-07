Wichita police have arrested two men after a report of a kidnapping at a south side home. Officers were called to the 2200 block of South St. Francis around 7:40 Friday evening, and they found a 20-year-old man who reported being kidnapped by two men. It was learned that the two men were looking for someone known to them, and they ended up ordering the victim into a car. The man was held captive until the two men made contact with the person they were looking for. The victim was released and he was not harmed.