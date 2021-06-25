Cancel
Craig County, OK

Heat Advisory issued for Craig, Mayes, Nowata, Osage, Pawnee, Rogers, Tulsa, Wagoner by NWS

weather.gov
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-25 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-25 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water. To reduce risk during outdoor work the occupational safety and health administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency, call 911. Target Area: Craig; Mayes; Nowata; Osage; Pawnee; Rogers; Tulsa; Wagoner; Washington HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values up to 107 expected. * WHERE...Osage, Washington OK, Nowata, Craig, Pawnee, Tulsa, Rogers, Mayes and Wagoner Counties. * WHEN...The Heat Advisory for Friday is valid from noon until 8 PM. * IMPACTS...The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a dangerous situation in which heat illnesses are possible.

alerts.weather.gov
