Alex Smith: Aaron Rodgers deserves a level of communication and respect beyond the average player

Aaron Rodgers has still not committed to playing for the Green Bay Packers this season and the Green Bay Packers are still refusing to trade him. With about a month left before training camp, it is impossible to know for sure just how this game of cheesehead chicken will end. Heck, for a few more hours there's still a possibility that Rodgers could just sit out the year and still get paid, though that is probably the only thing we know for certain won't happen. Probably.