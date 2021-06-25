Cancel
Alex Smith: Aaron Rodgers deserves a level of communication and respect beyond the average player

By Pro Football Talk
49erswebzone.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShare Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Alex Smith and Aaron Rodgers have one thing in common: Both were first-round picks in the 2005 draft. They have something else in common. Both think the Packers are doing Rodgers a little dirty. Smith, who has called Green Bay's treatment of Rodgers "inexcusable," elaborated on his position in a recent interview with USA Today. [more]

