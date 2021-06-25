Legacy Recordings announces previously unreleased Johnny Cash concert

Johnny Cash was an icon of country and folk music. His voice is unmistakable as is his attitude. You could learn much about Cash’s worldview just by spinning his records. The posthumously-released American V: A Hundred Highways is no exception to that. However, in that release, we learn less about what Cash thinks about the world and more about his thoughts on leaving it. He worked on the album between May and August of 2003. He died in September of that year.