Music

Legacy Recordings announces previously unreleased Johnny Cash concert

By Buddy Iahn
themusicuniverse.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBear’s Sonic Journals: Johnny Cash, At The Carousel Ballroom April 24, 1968 due Sept 24th. On September 24, the Owsley Stanley Foundation and Renew Records/BMG will release Bear’s Sonic Journals: Johnny Cash, At The Carousel Ballroom, April 24 1968, a historic and never-heard live concert recorded in San Francisco by innovative sound wizard Owsley Stanley. Captured in the heart of Haight-Ashbury, just days before the release of Cash’s iconic At Folsom Prison album (and over six months before the arrival of the equally revered At San Quentin), At The Carousel Ballroom serves as a third essential – and wholly unique – live document from the era, a moment of cultural collision, with Cash leaning into songs about society’s outcasts, while playing a venue operated by The Jefferson Airplane and Grateful Dead.

themusicuniverse.com
