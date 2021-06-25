VyStar CU, Bank and Venture Firm Invest $18M in AI Company
VyStar Credit Union has joined with a bank and a venture capital firm to invest $18 million in Zest AI, a Los Angeles-based developer of software for credit underwriting. Zest AI announced the capital injection Thursday, which it said was led by strategic investors VyStar CU of Jacksonville, Fla. ($10.7 billion in assets, 764,701 members) and First National Bank of Omaha, which has $25.5 billion in assets and 119 branches in Nebraska, Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, South Dakota and Texas. Also contributing was returning investor Northgate Capital, a San Francisco based venture capital company.www.cutimes.com