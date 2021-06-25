Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

VyStar CU, Bank and Venture Firm Invest $18M in AI Company

By Jim DuPlessis
Credit Union Times
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVyStar Credit Union has joined with a bank and a venture capital firm to invest $18 million in Zest AI, a Los Angeles-based developer of software for credit underwriting. Zest AI announced the capital injection Thursday, which it said was led by strategic investors VyStar CU of Jacksonville, Fla. ($10.7 billion in assets, 764,701 members) and First National Bank of Omaha, which has $25.5 billion in assets and 119 branches in Nebraska, Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, South Dakota and Texas. Also contributing was returning investor Northgate Capital, a San Francisco based venture capital company.

www.cutimes.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Kansas State
State
Illinois State
State
Iowa State
State
Colorado State
State
South Dakota State
State
Nebraska State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ai#National Bank#San Francisco#Vystar Cu#Ai Company#Vystar Credit Union#Zest Ai#Northgate Capital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Venture Capital
Related
Energy Industrymartechseries.com

Energyworx Announces €5.1M Investment Led by Eneco Ventures

SaaS-based energy data management platform supports utility companies with the energy transition; investment will be used to scale platform and accelerate international growth. Energyworx, a market leader in cloud-based Energy Data Management (EDM) solutions, announced a strategic investment of €5.1M euros ($6M USD) by Eneco Ventures, the investment arm of Netherlands-based energy innovator, Eneco. Based in the United States and the Netherlands, Energyworx enables leading U.S. and European energy companies to unlock valuable insights in their massive granular supply, demand and contextual energy data sets. Eneco was joined in the latest round of funding by current existing Energyworx investors, SET Ventures, ENGIE New Ventures and EDP Ventures — all leading investors in smart energy solutions. Energyworx will leverage the new funds to scale its platform and accelerate international expansion.
Waco, TXfox44news.com

Investment firm to buy franchise company Neighborly headquartered in Waco

A global investment firm has agreed to acquire Neighborly, the worlds largest provider and franchisor of home service brands which is headquartered in Waco. Financial details of the transaction announced by KKR were not disclosed. Neighborly was formerly known as the Dwyer Group and has its headquarters at 1010 University...
California StateIbj.com

Software firm OnBoard lands $100M investment from California VC firm

Indianapolis-based OnBoard, which operates a board management platform used by more than 12,000 boards, announced Wednesday it has secured a $100 million growth investment from JMI Equity, a La Jolla, California-based growth equity firm focused on investing in leading cloud software companies. It’s the first major round of capital for...
Indianapolis, INWISH-TV

Indy tech firm lands $100M investment

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — An Indianapolis-based tech company has secured a $100 million investment from Maryland-based JMI Equity. OnBoard, which had developed a cloud-based management platform for corporate boards, says it will use the funding to accelerate product development, fuel expansions into additional markets and strategic acquisitions and further grow the OnBoard brand. Chief Executive Officer Paroon Chadha says the investment underscores the company’s performance, particularly during the pandemic.
Businessmediapost.com

Venture Firm Andreessen Horowitz Starts Publication Called 'Future'

Silicon Valley Venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz has launched a site called Future in an apparent effort to control narrative about the company and the technology industry at large. This is part of a trend in which tech firms are publishing “rah-rah stories that they hope will compete directly with...
BusinessBusiness Insider

Lendlease And CPP Investments Agree Joint Venture at Milano Innovation District

LONDON, UK AND TORONTO, July 06, 2021 /CNW/ - International property and investment group Lendlease today established a joint venture with Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments) for the investment in a dedicated Italian real estate alternative investment fund (the Fund) pursuing the development of Phase 1 of the West Gate area of the Milano Innovation District (MIND). The joint venture between Lendlease and CPP Investments builds upon a strong relationship already established across projects at both Barangaroo in Sydney, Australia, and Elephant Park in London, U.K.
Medical & BiotechShareCast

FastForward invests in cannabis healthcare firm CiiTech

The AIM-traded firm said it took £0.18m of the issue, funding its investment in the 24-month notes through its existing cash resources. It said the notes were being issued ahead of CiiTech’s intended reverse takeover by the London-listed Fragrant Prosperity Holdings, which was first announced on 24 May. CiiTech would...
BusinessBBC

Welsh semiconductor firm bought by Chinese company

A Newport factory which produces microchips has been bought by a Chinese company. Newport Wafer Fab is an electronics firm which produces semiconductors and employs 450 people at its site in Tredegar Park. It has been bought by Nexperia - which already has a site in Manchester. Dr Drew Nelson,...
East Chicago, INbuildingindiana.com

Chemical Firm Investing in New Lab in East Chicago

R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA), a global leader in specialty silica, announced the opening of a new, state-of-the-art analytical lab at its U.S. colloidal manufacturing site, East Chicago, IN. The East Chicago location is one of Grace’s global manufacturing sites where the LUDOX® colloidal silica brand is produced. In June...
Businesszycrypto.com

OpenOcean Announces Strategic Investment By Huobi Ventures Blockchain Fund

OpenOcean, a leading DeFi and CeFi aggregator, has announced a strategic partnership with Huobi Ventures Blockchain Fund. According to the firm through a press release, the two anticipate working together closely to offer more solutions to the decentralized financial ecosystem and the CeFi sector. Following the strategic partnership, OpenOcean received...
Businesshelpnetsecurity.com

SYN Ventures launches debut fund and reveals three investments

SYN Ventures formally launched its debut fund and revealed the firm led Sevco Security’s $15 Million Series A round as the first investment in the fund. SYN also led the Seed round in SynSaber and participated in the record-setting Series A round in Transmit Security. SYN is founded by Jay...
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

JetBlue Technology Ventures Invests In Transparent, The Leading Market Intelligence Company For Vacation Rentals

JetBlue Technology Ventures (JTV), the venture capital subsidiary of JetBlue Airways (Nasdaq: JBLU), today announced its investment in Transparent, the vacation rental market intelligence company, bringing the company's total funding to $2.8M to date. The investment will allow Transparent to continue to expand its commercial team. The financing aligns with...
BusinessAmerican Banker

Community Bank System acquires employee benefits firm

Community Bank System in DeWitt, New York, has acquired Fringe Benefits Design, a Bloomington, Minnesota-based provider of retirement plan administration and benefits consulting services. Fringe Benefits Design will become a subsidiary of the $14.6 billion-asset Community’s Benefit Plans Administrative Services unit, the bank said in a Friday announcement. The deal...
California Stateinsideevs.com

General Motors Invests In 'Low-Cost' California Lithium Venture

General Motors has announced it is investing in a lithium extraction operation being developed by Controlled Thermal Resources (CTR) called Hell's Kitchen Lithium and Power. The goal is to secure a "low-cost" domestic supply of lithium for the automaker's Ultium battery cells. It's a pretty interesting and attractive proposition. Lithium...
Erie, PApennbizreport.com

Boston firm investing in Erie’s revitalization

Arctaris Impact Investors, a Boston-based impact investment firm, and its affiliate management companies plan to invest $26.9 million in Erie’s redevelopment. The first project includes a food hall, 28 residential units, and approximately 64,000 square feet of commercial space for Flagship City Market, a grocery store. The goal is to transform and revitalize Erie’s downtown core, which is a USDA-designated food desert and is one of the poorest zip codes in the United States.
Economycrunchbase.com

Something Ventured Part 2: Repeat Sees Rapid Growth And Invests In Culture

Editor’s note: This profile is part of Something Ventured, an ongoing series by Crunchbase News examining diversity and access to capital in the venture-backed startup ecosystem. As part of this project, we’re following seven seed-stage entrepreneurs over the course of several months as they build their businesses. Read our previous profile of Kim Stiefel and Sarah Wissel and Los Angeles-based Repeat, here. Access the full project here.
Economycrowdfundinsider.com

Credit underwriter Zest AI raises $18 million from lender VyStar Credit, others

Tech-based credit underwriter Zest AI has raised around $18 million in a round led by mortgage lender VyStar Credit Union, First National Bank of Omaha, and Northgate Capital. Zest, a leader in artificial intelligence, would use the funds to accelerate the adoption of its existing tools such as the Model Management System for creating and deploying powerful, explainable, and compliant AI-based credit underwriting models. It will also work on technologies to improve algorithmic fairness that would help remove bias in the consumer lending industry.

Comments / 0

Community Policy