MFD offers firework safety tips for Fourth of July

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Manhattan Fire Department has issued a safety reminder to residents planning on using fireworks this Fourth of July. “If you choose to purchase and discharge fireworks, follow all safety rules and discharge fireworks in a safe location away from people” said Fire Marshal Jake Powell. “And when you are finished, it is imperative that you wet down the fireworks and put them in a non-combustible container away from your home. It seems like every year we have a fire caused by discarded fireworks, and unfortunately some with major property damage.”