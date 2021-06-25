Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

North Carolina Zoo Asks Public to Vote on Names of New-Born Red Wolf Pups

By Charlotte Stories
Charlotte Stories
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe North Carolina Zoo is asking the public to vote for names for six new-born American red wolf pups. For the first time in two decades, this red wolf litter was born on the wolves’ public habitat, giving Zoo guests a rare chance to view the pups for a limited time. Most litters are born in the red wolf breeding area, which is an area of the Zoo closed to the public. The parents of this litter (four females, two males) are Flint (male) and Sassy.

www.charlottestories.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Our Zoo#The Zoo#Red Wolves#Red Wolf#The North Carolina Zoo#American#Swannanoa Voting#The Association Of Zoo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Politics
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Pets
News Break
Instagram
Related
Oklahoma City, OKoklahoman.com

Reptiles born at OKC Zoo endangered species

The Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden has announced the births of three Eastern massasauga rattlesnake snakelets, a federally protected species, and four threatened black tree monitor hatchlings. This is the zoo’s first-ever successful breeding of Eastern massasauga rattlesnakes and birth of black tree monitors in several years. The zoo...
Animalsbpr.org

The Predatory New Guinea Flatworm Is In North Carolina: Here’s What To Know

It’s dark, slimy, and one of the world’s worst invasive species. And it might be in your leaf litter. Originally from Papua New Guinea, the New Guinea flatworm has made its way to North Carolina. On an international scale, it’s been spotted in countries including Australia, Japan, France, and the Philippines.
Asheboro, NCPosted by
WFMY NEWS2

NC Zoo announces chosen names for six new red wolf pups

ASHEBORO, N.C. — North Carolina Zoo's new red wolf pups now have names. Four girls and two boys were born at the zoo in April. The public got to vote on their names in an online poll. The winning names were Eno, Harper, Pearl, Warrior, Fisher, and Catawba. More than 6,500 people voted.
Columbus, OHLantern

New animals born to Columbus Zoo and Aquarium aid in global conservation efforts

By visiting adorable new animals at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, guests have a window into the zoo’s broader conservation efforts around the world. The zoo is participating in 64 conservation projects in 19 countries this year, Michael Kreger, vice president of conservation and sustainability at the zoo, said. These projects support 33 different organizations and 11 Saving Animals From Extinction programs, which were established by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.
Winston-salem, NCWinston-Salem Journal

Ask SAM: The red wolf pups have names

The North Carolina Zoo has announced the names of six of the 12 red wolf pups born at the zoo in three litters between April 28 and 30. The pups, four females and two males, were born to Flint (father) and Sassy. These are their first pups. The pups are...
AnimalsPosted by
WSOC Charlotte

Beloved bear from Yellowstone dies at North Carolina Zoo

ASHEBORO, N.C. — (AP) — A grizzly bear identified as a nuisance at a national park before finding a new home at the North Carolina Zoo has died, officials said. A news release posted on the zoo’s website on Friday said Tommo, who lived at the zoo for 26 years, died this week at the age of 31.
TravelTimes-News

What's different about the North Carolina Zoo? For one, you'll no longer need a reservation July 1

The North Carolina Zoo will no longer be requiring reservations starting July 1 given that they no longer face COVID-related capacity constraints. While vaccinated visitors can travel around the NC Zoo without a mask, all unvaccinated visitors need to wear a mask and practice social distancing. As of May, all attractions besides Air Hike have opened to visitors, and the Investigation Station and Keeper Talks/Feeding remain closed. Indoor dining is limited to the Junction Cafe, which has contactless ordering. Face coverings are still required at the Acacia Station Giraffe Deck.
Hobbiesmy40.tv

Fish for free in all public waters of North Carolina this July 4th

RALEIGH, N.C. (WLOS) — If you're looking for an activity leading up to fireworks or other nighttime Independence Day festivities, July 4 is FREE fishing day in North Carolina for everyone in all public waters. The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission (NCWRC) says Free Fishing Day runs from 12 a.m....
Animalsrichmondobserver

North Carolina Zoo mourns the loss of 'amazing, goofy' grizzly bear

ASHEBORO — The North Carolina Zoo is grieving the loss of Tommo, a beloved grizzly bear who lived at the Zoo for 26 years. The 31-year-old bear's quality of life quickly declined to the point that the Zoo's staff made the difficult decision to euthanize him this week. Tommo arrived...
ocracokeobserver.com

The Red Knot epic spring migration includes North Carolina

To catch up on Ocracoke news and much more, click here. The Red Knot is an amazing bird. Only about the size of an American Robin and usually weighing under five ounces, it completes a marathon migratory flight. Most of these knots, the Rufa subspecies, winter in Tierra del Fuego,...
Houghton, MImtu.edu

Wolf Pups Born on Isle Royale, Moose Poised for Decline

Michigan Tech researchers return to the island to discover new insights about the wolves and moose of Isle Royale. The COVID-19 pandemic halted the in-person wintertime survey of wolves and moose on the island for the first time in 63 years. Consequently, there are no estimates of wolf or moose abundance for 2021, and the next estimates are scheduled in February 2022. But though the Isle Royale Winter Study didn’t happen quite as planned, researchers were still able to visit the remote national park in the spring.
Colorado StatePosted by
1230 ESPN

Update: More Wolf Pups Spotted in Colorado’s First Wolf Litter

Colorado is now home to its first wolf litter since the 1940s. Now even more wolf pups have been spotted in Colorado's first wolf litter since the 1940s. Just a month ago Colorado Parks and Wildlife spotted something that would make history - Colorado's very first wolf litter since the 1940s. They originally spotted three wolf pups between June 4 and June 8. The pups were seen with two other collared wolves from about two miles away.
LotteryFOX Carolina

North Carolina to name 1st winners of vaccination lottery

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — More than $1 million is up for grabs when North Carolina announces the first two winners of its COVID-19 vaccination lottery on Monday, The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said Saturday that the announcement will be made at 10 a.m. on Monday by Gov. Roy Cooper and department secretary Mandy Cohen.
Upshur County, WVThe Recorddelta

WV State Wildlife Center welcomes three Grey Wolf pups

BUCKHANNON — The West Virginia State Wildlife Center’s animal family grew by three in late June. Bringing the element of overwhelming cuteness, three Grey Wolf pups, born in April, are now playing in their exhibit at the Upshur County facility. Managed by the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources, these...
Glacier County, MTDaily Inter Lake

They're back: Bison could appear soon in Glacier Park

A herd of at least 75 or 85 bison may be released within a year or so to land in the Chief Mountain area of the Blackfeet Indian Reservation, with freedom to wander onto their native land, now Glacier National Park, according to the Buffalo Program of the Blackfeet Nation.
Honolulu, HIDiscovery

Welcome to Shark Island: Wake Atoll

Palmyra Atoll, which was featured in last year’s Nature in Focus Shark Week episode, has a military history dating back to World War II, but today is exclusively managed as flagship conservation location managed by the US Fish & Wildlife Service and The Nature Conservancy. Wake Island, which is 2,300...
Dakota, MNMinneapolis Star Tribune

Endangered butterfly gaining momentum in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. — It's Christmas in July for the Dakota skipper, a yellow-beige butterfly that crawls up bunchgrass this time of year and flutters about the coneflowers blooming across the rolling plains. While it slurps up nectar, surveyors working with energy companies and conservation groups scour the hills -- carefully...

Comments / 0

Community Policy