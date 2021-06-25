North Carolina Zoo Asks Public to Vote on Names of New-Born Red Wolf Pups

Michigan Tech researchers return to the island to discover new insights about the wolves and moose of Isle Royale. The COVID-19 pandemic halted the in-person wintertime survey of wolves and moose on the island for the first time in 63 years. Consequently, there are no estimates of wolf or moose abundance for 2021, and the next estimates are scheduled in February 2022. But though the Isle Royale Winter Study didn’t happen quite as planned, researchers were still able to visit the remote national park in the spring.