North Carolina Zoo Asks Public to Vote on Names of New-Born Red Wolf Pups
The North Carolina Zoo is asking the public to vote for names for six new-born American red wolf pups. For the first time in two decades, this red wolf litter was born on the wolves’ public habitat, giving Zoo guests a rare chance to view the pups for a limited time. Most litters are born in the red wolf breeding area, which is an area of the Zoo closed to the public. The parents of this litter (four females, two males) are Flint (male) and Sassy.www.charlottestories.com