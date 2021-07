It was a moment that would have made any Argentina fan immediately conjure the ghosts of finals past, at least those over the last 28 years. In the 88th minute of the Copa América final and Argentina leading Brazil by a single goal, Lionel Messi found himself 1-v-1 with the goalkeeper, five yards out, with a chance to ice it. If ever any player deserved that moment, it was him. And it's a goal he scores without thinking twice every time. Except this time. Messi slipped. This final, the missed chance was on him if it came back to bite Argentina in the waning moments.