Two Southeast Missouri Men Arrested on Drug Charges in Holt County
Troopers report the arrest of two southeast Missouri residents on multiple drug charges Thursday evening in Holt County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 29-year-old Bismark resident Stephen E. Marez and 29-year-old Irondale resident Taylor G. Laird on preliminary charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance of oxycodone, unlawful use of a weapon, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.www.northwestmoinfo.com