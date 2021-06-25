Cancel
Iowa State promotes Jeremy Sudbury to track and field head coach

Ames Tribune
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIowa State didn’t have to go far in replacing its director of track and field and cross-country. Athletics director Jamie Pollard promoted assistant Jeremy Sudbury. “Jeremy is the perfect person to assume the directorship of our track and field and cross-country programs as we continue to build on our positive momentum,” Pollard said in a statement Friday. “He has recruited and trained some of our most outstanding individuals and was instrumental in our programs becoming highly successful at the national level.

