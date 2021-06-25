Iowa State promotes Jeremy Sudbury to track and field head coach

Iowa State didn’t have to go far in replacing its director of track and field and cross-country. Athletics director Jamie Pollard promoted assistant Jeremy Sudbury. “Jeremy is the perfect person to assume the directorship of our track and field and cross-country programs as we continue to build on our positive momentum,” Pollard said in a statement Friday. “He has recruited and trained some of our most outstanding individuals and was instrumental in our programs becoming highly successful at the national level.